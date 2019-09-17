Nomadic Cosmos move to Giyani

Forthright Jomo Cosmos owner-coach Jomo Sono says the reason they are moving their home games to Giyani Stadium is that Dobsonville Stadium is expensive.

While their base is in Johannesburg, over the years Cosmos have made it a habit of being wanderers, playing their home games all over the country.

Ezenkosi have largely used stadiums situated on the East Rand such as Makhulong, Vosloorus, Huntersfield and Thokoza among others, as their main home venues. Cosmos also used to play at Olen Park in Potchefstroom.

At the weekend Cosmos took their maiden home game of the season against Real Kings to Soweto's Dobsonville Stadium, sharing it with fellow second-tier side Moroka Swallows.

After the match that ended 2-1 in favour of Kings, Sono confirmed that their next three home fixtures are billed for Giyani Stadium in Limpopo.