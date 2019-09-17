Soccer

Nomadic Cosmos move to Giyani

By Sihle Ndebele - 17 September 2019 - 11:32
Jomo Cosmos boss and coach Jomo Sono.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Forthright Jomo Cosmos owner-coach Jomo Sono says the reason they are moving their home games to Giyani Stadium is that Dobsonville Stadium is expensive.

While their base is in Johannesburg, over the years Cosmos have made it a habit of being wanderers, playing their home games all over the country.

Ezenkosi have largely used stadiums situated on the East Rand such as Makhulong, Vosloorus, Huntersfield and Thokoza among others, as their main home venues. Cosmos also used to play at Olen Park in Potchefstroom.

At the weekend Cosmos took their maiden home game of the season against Real Kings to Soweto's Dobsonville Stadium, sharing it with fellow second-tier side Moroka Swallows.

After the match that ended 2-1 in favour of Kings, Sono confirmed that their next three home fixtures are billed for Giyani Stadium in Limpopo.

"We are going to Giyani; we do not have a venue. Here it's too expensive,'' said Sono, who wasn't keen to reveal why they cannot play at either Makhulong or Vosloorus Stadium.

"We cannot get to Makhulong and Vosloorus, but we do not know what's the problem there. We will go [to Giyani] for three games only for now; in the meantime we will be trying to find a home. If we get the support we want, we will stay there longer.''

He didn't reveal the costs.

Makhulong and Vosloorus arenas are managed by Ekurhuleni municipality. Municipal spokesperson Zweli Dlamini couldn't be reached for a comment.

Meanwhile, Cosmos have had an uninspiring start to the season, with three draws and a defeat. However, Sono sees no reason to press the panic button, insisting there's nothing to alter in their approach.

"To be honest, we are not going to change anything in our play, we are going to play the same way we play because if we didn't hit the post, if the keeper didn't make the saves, we could've won [against Kings].

"If it's not broken why fix it? So we are not going to fix it,'' Sono emphasised.

GladAfrica results

Ajax 3-2 Tshakhuma; Cosmos 1-2 Kings; FS Stars 1-1 Sporting; Uthongathi 5-1 Steenberg; Swallows 3-2 Eagles; Umoya 0-1 AmaTuks; JDR 3-1 Mbombela.

