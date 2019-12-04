What's good about SA is appreciated abroad, not here

There are many South Africans, black and white, who have achieved tremendously and are respected by the world but here at home they get the cold shoulder. It is only when a person dies that love is showered upon them.

Many young, talented footballers are in prison or are addicted to drugs because the school sports system is dysfunctional. The goal-scoring problem in SA football can easily be solved if scouted players included tall and strong white players. But such players are not sought and developed according to the needs of SA football, perhaps because they are white.

We lack appreciation for what is good to us. For example, Ladysmith Black Mambazo is more honoured in England than here. In the late 70s, Pele conceded that his New York Cosmos teammate Jomo Sono was more skilful than him.

However, here at home people say disparaging things about Sono. Even worse, South Africans do not talk to each other anymore, only past each other. No wonder there is so much violence and abuse.

Khotso KD Moleko, Mangaung