Moroka Swallows long for transfer window

If he had superpowers, January would arrive tomorrow for Moroka Swallows coach Brandon Truter.

Truter, who replaced Zeca Marques late last month, cannot wait for the next transfer window to open at the start of next year, aiming to reinforce his squad with experienced players.

"People are sending us a lot of CVs of players we should sign, but we want the quality. I can't bring in MDC [MultiChoice Diski Challenge] and ABC Motsepe League players," said Truter, who's just overseen two of Swallows' seven matches this season, with a draw and a defeat.

"The guys we want are registered with PSL teams, they can't even be loaned out because the transfer window is closed. So I can't wait for January to see who we can get, but we will definitely do something to beef up the team."