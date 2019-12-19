Baroka FC will hope to end a dismal home run when they welcome lowly Stellenbosch FC for an Absa Premiership clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday with the Limpopo side yet to win a home game this season.

Baroka are the only side in South Africa’s topflight that has yet to claim a victory in front of their own fans this season‚ with their eight matches resulting in four draws and four defeats.

The latest was a 2-2 draw with Orlando Pirates‚ where they did at least rally from 2-0 down to secure a late point with goals in the final 10 minutes.

But it is not something new – Baroka won only two of their 15 home matches in the last campaign as they inexplicably found the going tough on their own patch‚ a leading reason why they ended up in a relegation dog-fight.

In fact‚ since they won promotion ahead of the 2016/17 Absa Premiership season‚ Baroka have won only seven of their 53 home games in the league‚ a dismal record coach Wedson Nyirenda is keen to change fast.

“It is difficult to understand why we struggle so much at home‚ we create enough chances but the ball is just not going into the net for us‚” Nyirenda told TimesLIVE.

“As a coach that is not an easy thing to explain. We feel like we are doing a lot of things right‚ but for whatever reason the win at home is not coming.

“We know it is important to pick up points at home because it is also not easy to go away and get points in this league. It is very competitive‚ so you must grab every advantage you can.

“I believe we can start winning at home‚ we just need a bit more composure in front of goal‚ and maybe a bit more luck.”

After Stellenbosch FC‚ their next two home games are Polokwane City (Jan. 11) and Maritzburg United (Jan. 26)‚ where victory in at least one of those will be desperately needed.

Their last home victory was a 1-0 success over AmaZulu in April‚ their only win in Polokwane in 18 games in all competitions‚ which includes a Nedbank Cup loss to second-tier Jomo Cosmos.