#LoveWins for these celebs
It's no secret that relationships are hard work, but watching some of Mzansi's faves continue to win at this love thing will give you goosebumps in all the right places.
One couple that serves #lovegoals on steroids is rapper Priddy Ugly and wifey Bontle Modiselle.
In September, the couple tied the knot in a beautiful traditional ceremony, which they managed to keep on the down-low.
Priddy and Bontle sealed the deal in the presence of friends and family, who shared a glimpse of the wedding via their social media accounts.
Stans dubbed #RickJadeWedding a whole mood and applauded the set-up and matching outfits, which showed just how in sync they really are. The couple have since also welcomed their first child together.
All love and blessings to @ItsPriddyUgly and @BontleModiselle. Thank you for allowing us to celebrate your union with you. You're both amazing people and deserve all the happiness in the world ??#RickJadeWedding pic.twitter.com/9FH1zcViS9— Solo (@ThisIsSoloSA) September 28, 2019
Another couple who is in it to win it is Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung who also tied the knot in September. The star-studded traditional wedding took place at Mohale's family home in Kibler Park, Johannesburg.
Just two months after their lavish traditional wedding, in November the couple were already planning their second wedding. They were choosing the right stones for their wedding bands.
In a post on Instagram, Somizi revealed that their white wedding would take place in January 2020.
Earlier this year, Sunday Sun reported that the much awaited wedding would take place at four different venues, with the main ceremony being staged on the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
Proving that aging together is important and after seven years of love, Mzansi's faves Dineo and Solo Langa finally said "I do".
The couple tied the knot in September at Embassy Hill in Constantia Valley, Cape Town, against a breathtaking backdrop.
Known for their successful careers in the entertainment industry, it's no surprise that the wedding was attended by their celebrity friends.
This included actresses Connie Ferguson and Rami Chuene, rapper Nomuzi Mabena, radio personality Mantsoe Pout and Reason and LootLove.
They however, tied the knot traditionally in May at an intimate ceremony surrounded by friends and family.
We witnessed our friends seal their commitment to each other in the most beautiful way! What a weekend! #KwakuhleKwethu starts tomorrow 19:00 on @1MagicTV— MantsoePout-Nomzamo (@MantsoePout) September 15, 2019
Congratulations again Mr and Mrs Langa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EUUr1kpGnZ
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.