LoveWins for these celebs

It's no secret that relationships are hard work, but watching some of Mzansi's faves continue to win at this love thing will give you goosebumps in all the right places.

One couple that serves #lovegoals on steroids is rapper Priddy Ugly and wifey Bontle Modiselle.

In September, the couple tied the knot in a beautiful traditional ceremony, which they managed to keep on the down-low.

Priddy and Bontle sealed the deal in the presence of friends and family, who shared a glimpse of the wedding via their social media accounts.

Stans dubbed #RickJadeWedding a whole mood and applauded the set-up and matching outfits, which showed just how in sync they really are. The couple have since also welcomed their first child together.