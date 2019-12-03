Khayelihle raring to rewrite history

TS Galaxy are on course to defend the Nedbank Cup after advancing to the last 32 of the tournament by beating Cape Umoya 1-0 in the preliminary round on Sunday.

Coming off the bench in the second half, Khayelihle Shozi scored the decisive strike for the Ke Yona champions at Kameelrivier Stadium in a match in which Galaxy also missed a penalty through Moshe Gaolaolwe.

Galaxy finished the match with 10 men after Sihle Nduli was red-carded one minute before halftime. Shozi, the talented former Sundowns attacking midfielder, wasn't part of the Nedbank Cup-winning team because he only joined the Mpumalanga-based side in August.

Having joined the Rockets post their Ke Yona pinnacle, in which they stunned Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in the final in May, Shozi is determined to help Galaxy rewrite history by defending the Nedbank Cup.