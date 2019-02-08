Cosmos take heavy strain from constant venue changes

Jomo Cosmos will now play their Nedbank Cup last-16 match against TS Galaxy at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa instead of Vosloorus Stadium, which is Ezenkosi's home ground.

Cosmos media liaison officer Mark Ogagan said their game against the Kameelrivier, Mpumalanga-based side will take place on February 17.

"We were supposed to host TS Galaxy at Vosloorus but the grading certificate - which is more like a compliance certificate - has not been issued," Ogagan said yesterday.