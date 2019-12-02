Citizens' wayward play doesn't impress new coach

"We must play in a structure, that's what I see as something I must work on. Against Celtic we played with (Kewuti) Zukile and Ronald Putsche in the midfield and today [against Highlands on Saturday] we played with (Thato) Mokeke and (Thabo) Nodada and they played totally different," said Riekerink.

The 56-year-old Dutchman also challenged Mokeke to be more infuential offensively.

"Thato can be a playmaker, he can deliver the balls [to forwards]. He is really fantastic but my task is to bring in creativity. I push him forward all the time. Before, he had a task to play before our defence, but now he must go forward," said Riekerink.

The Citizens coach also provided an injury update on their top-scorer, Kermit Erasmus, who limped off 13 minutes into the game against Highlands.

"Kermit already had a hamstring injury from the last game against Bloemfontein and it got worse," said Riekerink of Erasmus, who already boasts seven league goals.

"I hope he'll be available for our next game [against Chippa United on Saturday] but I have my doubts."