Recreational Black Friday deals we’re looking forward to
Black Friday doesn’t have to be about standing in a long queue or spending hours looking at a computer screen shopping away. The biggest day in shopping can also be the best day to spend some coins on leisure activities like getting a manicure, going on a getaway and even eating and drinking to your heart’s content without breaking your bank account.
For those who’d like to splurge without setting foot in a packed store or spending hours hitting the refresh button, we’ve rounded up some great Black Friday deals for you.
Gold Reef City Theme Park
If you fancy yourself on a rollercoaster ride while spending more than half of what you would, this one is for you. Gold Reef City is calling all thrill-seekers and daredevils for a one-day-only special of R110 per person for access to all its thrill rides. This rate is available online for one day only, Friday the 29th so you better head on to their site now.
Visit: Gold Reef City Theme Park
Ster-Kinekor
If you like the bioscope but haven’t set foot there since the advent of streaming services like Showmax and Netflix, you should consider going this Friday. Ster-Kinekor is offering film enthusiasts a once-off special on Black Friday where you can watch a movie of your choice for R45 with a small popcorn and soda combo for R25. In total, that’s R70 to kick back with popcorn and a drink and watch exciting releases like 21 Bridges, Charlie’s Angels and local box office hit Losing Lerato.
Book your tickets on sterkinekor.com
Hudsons The Burger Joint
If your idea of a good Friday is pigging out at a price that won’t make you wish you were on a diet later, this one is for you. Hudsons The Burger Joint is extending the Happy Hour which usually runs from 16:30 – 18:30 on weekdays to Happy Day where 60 minutes of bliss start from when the shop opens koze kuse (till closing time). The great thing about this special is that you can experience it at any of the three Hudsons’ branches, Cape Town, Johannesburg or Pretoria. You can get half price on all cocktails, appetizers, selected draughts and wines, as well as craft Gin and Tonic, all day on Friday 29th November 2019.
StayEasy eMalahleni
As we draw towards the end of the year, burnout and end-of-year fatigue can be quiet prevalent. So if you’re looking for some time away just to escape the hustle and bustle of it all, a visit to StayEasy eMalahleni in Mpumalanga might be just what you need. You can enjoy a stay on Friday, 29 November and Saturday, 30 November for 50% off if you’re a Rewards member. Not being a member shouldn’t deter you from taking advantage of this discount because joining the membership is free of charge and you’ll be in the loop of future deals.
Visit: StayEasy eMalahleni
Dream Nails
With December drawing closer and closer, you definitely want your finger and toenails looking in tip-top shape. So why not take advantage of Dream Nails’ 30% off special? The nail tech parlour is offering their Dream Manicure and Dream Pedicure treatments as well as gel polish application on 29 November. Dream Nails has branches in Western Cape, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Gauteng, Free State and Midrand so book an appointment at a salon near you ASAP so you can look your best this summer!
Visit: dreamnails.co.za