Queues weave through Cape Town CBD as women go big on hair

Some of the longest Black Friday queues in Cape Town's city centre were outside hair shops — and they wrapped around the block.

“We’ve been here since 7am,” said a group of schoolgirls waiting outside Esther Hair Salon in Strand Street. “Everyone is here because everyone needs a weave.”

Steve Austin, the employee tasked with wrangling the throngs of women inside the shop, looked stressed as he directed customers into their respective lines.

“I would say there are more than 1,500 people who have come into the shop so far,” he said, “and it’s still early.”