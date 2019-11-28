Recriminations begin after worst arson attack yet on Cape Town trains

Western Cape transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela criticised the national government on Thursday for being “territorial” with the investigation into arson attacks which destroyed 18 train carriages at Cape Town station.

Speaking shortly after a patchwork commuter rail service was restored, and with 10 platforms out of commission, Madikizela said: “The biggest problem here is that some of us are territorial. We want to flex our muscles and say this is our baby.

“This is a problem for all of us. We need to work together. Respect each other's roles and responsibilities so that we can solve this,” Madikizela told reporters in the station concourse.

The MEC said it was his third visit to Cape Town station after arson attacks since his appointment in May.

By October last year, Cape Town's Metrorail train stock was reduced by 50% after 46 train sets had been burnt since the fires started in 2015.