South Africa

All trains cancelled after fires sweep through Cape Town station

By SowetanLIVE - 28 November 2019 - 07:08
The remains of a burnt train at Cape Town station on November 28 2019.
The remains of a burnt train at Cape Town station on November 28 2019.
Image: City of Cape Town

All commuter trains in Cape Town were cancelled on Thursday morning after fires at the city's central station destroyed 18 carriages.

“The entire Cape Town station is closed temporarily and the entire regional train service is suspended until further notice,” said Western Cape Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott.

“Commuters are advised to find alternative transport and we will update commuters during the course of the day as events unfold.”

City of Cape Town fire service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the alarm was raised at 2.20am.

Police investigating arson after Glencairn train blaze

Police in the Western Cape are investigating foul play after three carriages were torched on a Metro Rail train at Glencairn train station on Monday ...
News
1 month ago

The first crews to arrive found carriages alight at platforms 9 and 10, he said.

“Upon further investigation, fires were found on platforms 12, 13 and 15 and more resources were requested to contain the blaze.

“A number of motor coaches and passenger coaches were destroyed and the fire was extinguished at 4.53am.”

Scott said 18 carriages were destroyed and platforms 9 to 16 were closed.

Carelse said: “No injuries were reported and the scene was handed over to the Passenger Rail Association of South Africa (Prasa).”

Hundreds of thousands of commuters still use Metrorail trains to commute in Cape Town, despite a string of fires, attributed to arsonists, but unsolved. They have left services limping.

Three more Cape Town train carriages go up in smoke

Fire and rescue services were attending to a train fire at Glencairn railway station in Cape Town on Monday afternoon.
News
1 month ago

Train carriages burn in Cape Town

Several train carriages were burnt in a fire that started at a Transnet engineering yard in Maitland, Cape Town, on Sunday.
News
5 months ago

Third train on fire in less than a day at Cape Town station

Yet another train carriage was engulfed in flames at Cape Town station after lunch on Wednesday.
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Man nearly flies off back of truck on busy Durban freeway
'Drunk' cop 'ignores' woman and child's cries for help in holding cell.
X