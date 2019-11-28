All trains cancelled after fires sweep through Cape Town station

All commuter trains in Cape Town were cancelled on Thursday morning after fires at the city's central station destroyed 18 carriages.

“The entire Cape Town station is closed temporarily and the entire regional train service is suspended until further notice,” said Western Cape Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott.

“Commuters are advised to find alternative transport and we will update commuters during the course of the day as events unfold.”

City of Cape Town fire service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the alarm was raised at 2.20am.