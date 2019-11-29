Steve Komphela says feud with Eymael is dead ahead of Leopards duel

Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela is set to face off against his chief nemesis Luc Eymael of Black Leopards when their teams clash tomorrow (6pm).

There is no love lost between the two coaches dating back to 2017. Their antagonism was ignited back when Komphela was still Kaizer Chiefs coach and the Belgian was reportedly vying for his job.

The speculation led to Komphela losing his cool and lash out at his counterpart, calling him back then "disrespectful" and "not to return to the country" after leaving to coach in Egypt.

It appears the Arrows but has moved on but relations are still quite tense. "That one is gone, a dead rubber. I don't even respond to that. we don't hold grudges. We move on but we are quite conscious of the terrain," Komphela said.