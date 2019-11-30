'Your biggest enemy is you': Luc Eymael tells Black Leopards

Black Leopards coach Luc Eymael has called for more discipline from his players as they prepare to host Lamontville Golden Arrows in their Absa Premiership clash at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.

With just six points separating Bidvest Wits in fifth place in the table and bottom side Chippa United, victory or defeat could either see Leopards climb into the top eight, or end the weekend in last place.

But what Eymael wants to see is some consistency from his players and better tactical discipline on the pitch, which he lamented in the wake of their 3-0 midweek loss to Chippa.

“In the first half against Chippa we did not come to the party, in the second half we were better but did not convert our chances,” Eymael said.

“So there is still a lot of room for improvement. We improve in terms of our character, on acting faster in certain situations, most of the time I feel like we are reacting.