Ali Meza v Peter Shalulile
In striker Peter Shalulile, Highlands Park potentially have the key that can bust open the difficult-to-breach Mamelodi Sundowns defence.
The free-scoring Shalulile, 25, is having his breakout season in the Absa Premiership, having already scored six goals in six games.
The league game between the Lions of the North and Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (7.30pm) will be one where a single scoring opportunity could be the difference as both teams are defensively astute.
For Highlands, the Namibian forward could be the person that helps them get over the hurdle against the Brazilians.
"I first realised the potential of Peter when I arrived when the team was in the lower division, and what a talent and truly professional he is," coach Owen da Gama told Sowetan.
"Peter is a player who needs to be well-managed and to be given motivation. The boy is a workaholic. He works harder than everybody in the team and that's why people see him doing the things he's doing now. He is a true professional and does the extra work."
Shalulile showed glimpses of his deadliness last season when he scored seven league goals in his first top-flight season. He was joint top scorer with Mwape Musonda two seasons ago in the NFD with 15 goals each.
Meanwhile, Sundowns have a striker of their own who has found good form. Venezuelan striker Ali Meza has finally found his place in the team and his hard work rate is being appreciated.
Speaking about Meza's importance, coach Pitso Mosimane said: "Ali shows everybody that he spent a year without playing and wants to play. It's a good mentality. Remember, he went to Maritzburg United and they said he isn't good enough.
"He knows where he comes from and knows Mauricio [Affonso] is a number nine and will give him problems. Even Lebo Maboe and Phakamani [Mahlambi] can play number nine also.
"He is professional and is living a good life. Ali shows that he deserves a chance."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.