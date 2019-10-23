Ali Meza v Peter Shalulile

In striker Peter Shalulile, Highlands Park potentially have the key that can bust open the difficult-to-breach Mamelodi Sundowns defence.

The free-scoring Shalulile, 25, is having his breakout season in the Absa Premiership, having already scored six goals in six games.

The league game between the Lions of the North and Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (7.30pm) will be one where a single scoring opportunity could be the difference as both teams are defensively astute.

For Highlands, the Namibian forward could be the person that helps them get over the hurdle against the Brazilians.

"I first realised the potential of Peter when I arrived when the team was in the lower division, and what a talent and truly professional he is," coach Owen da Gama told Sowetan.