Speed a weapon for Mokete Mogaila
Highlands Park's speedy winger Mokete Mogaila trusts his pace can come handy against a somewhat sluggish SuperSport United defence in the MTN8 final at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
It's an open secret that the SuperSport rearguard lacks pace, especially at its heart where Bongani Khumalo, 32, usually partners with the 35-year-old Clayton Daniels.
On the other hand, Highlands have wingers such as Mogaila, who boast brisk movement on and off the ball.
"I am not the only one who's got speed in the team, but I am hopeful that if I get a chance on Saturday the pace that I have can contribute to the team's goal of winning this final," Mogaila told Sowetan.
"Almost each and every offensive player in the team is quick... [Peter] Shalulile, Wayde [Jooste] and [Sphiwe] Mahlangu are some of the fastest guys in the team. But it won't be that easy to just go past the SuperSport defence because it contains experience. We will need to stick to what our coaches tell us on the day."
Having honed his football career in Varsity Football with the University of Johannesburg, Mogaila reckons winning the Wafa Wafa tournament would motivate a lot of aspiring players at university level.
"All of them have a dream to be where I am, so I know my responsibilities... to be a great example," said the lad from Ga-Mashashane, outside Polokwane in Limpopo.
While Matsatsantsa are making their third successive appearance in the MTN8 decider, it will be the first for the Lions of the North.
