Speed a weapon for Mokete Mogaila

Highlands Park's speedy winger Mokete Mogaila trusts his pace can come handy against a somewhat sluggish SuperSport United defence in the MTN8 final at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

It's an open secret that the SuperSport rearguard lacks pace, especially at its heart where Bongani Khumalo, 32, usually partners with the 35-year-old Clayton Daniels.

On the other hand, Highlands have wingers such as Mogaila, who boast brisk movement on and off the ball.

"I am not the only one who's got speed in the team, but I am hopeful that if I get a chance on Saturday the pace that I have can contribute to the team's goal of winning this final," Mogaila told Sowetan.