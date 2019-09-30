Highlands sharpen up for cup final

Highlands Park are riding the crest of a wave and they are quietly making a name for themselves as one of the toughest teams to face in the Absa premiership.

Owen da Gama's charges put up an impressive shift against the more-fancied Polokwane City and beat the visitors 2-0 at Makhulong Stadium yesterday afternoon.

The victory was the perfect confidence booster ahead of Highlands' appearance in the MTN8 final against SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Coach Da Gama fielded his strongest starting 11 despite a potentially energy-sapping cup final in just five days and was rewarded for his bravery with a victory.

He had newly signed

midfield maestro Reneilwe Letsholonyane on the bench but did not use him.

Following a period of sustained pressure from the home side, Mothobi Mvala scored his first goal of the season midway through the first half. Peter Shalulile, who could have easily grabbed a first half hat-trick had it not been for his wastefulness in front of goal, put the final nail in City's coffin with a goal of his own on the stroke of full time.

In Limpopo, Black Leopards beat Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 at Thohoyandou Stadium.