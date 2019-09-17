Soccer

Final berth incentive enough for Highlands

By Bongani Magasela - 17 September 2019 - 11:07
Highlands Park will pin their hopes on Peter Shalulile against Polokwane City tonight. / BackpagePix
Playing in the final of the MTN8 is enough motivation for Highlands Park.

That is how club owner Brad Kaftel summed up the mood in his fairly young club.

The Lions of the North have already outdone themselves in terms of achievements based on the fact that they qualified for a place in this knockout competition when they finished seventh last season.

They will host Polokwane City at Makhulong Stadium tonight (7.30pm) in what will be the second leg meeting between the two sides. They drew 0-0 in their first clash in Polokwane last month.

"Playing in the final of this big cup competition in front of the whole nation should be enough to motivate each and every player in the team," said Kaftel.

"It will not be an easy game because Polokwane are a tough team. We drew 0-0 with them away and we have to win at home. The reality is that if we can't beat them at home then we don't deserve to be in the final. It is in our hands."

Striker Peter Shalulile will be one to watch although he will come up against goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe, who was man of the match in City's win against Chiefs on Saturday.

