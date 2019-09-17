Final berth incentive enough for Highlands

Playing in the final of the MTN8 is enough motivation for Highlands Park.

That is how club owner Brad Kaftel summed up the mood in his fairly young club.

The Lions of the North have already outdone themselves in terms of achievements based on the fact that they qualified for a place in this knockout competition when they finished seventh last season.

They will host Polokwane City at Makhulong Stadium tonight (7.30pm) in what will be the second leg meeting between the two sides. They drew 0-0 in their first clash in Polokwane last month.