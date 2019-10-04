Key clashes in the MTN8 final

Mothobi Mvala v Sipho Mbule

In the heart of midfield, Mvala and Mbule will be in an exciting match-up in the heart of midfield. Mvala is an influential figure in the Highlands midfield and was even the club's top scorer last season. He will face the exciting Mbule who is having his breakthrough season.

Peter Shalulile v Bongani Khumalo

The in-form Peter Shalulile will be looking to inspire the Balfour Park-based team to their first title in the PSL era. Shalulile is a sharp goal poacher who has banged in six goals in the league. Although he has not yet scored in the tournament, he could use the final as his goals fiesta.

Khumalo will have to watch him closely and continue being dominant with aerial balls.