Shongwe joins a long list in exodus from Chippa
Chippa midfielder Jabulani Shongwe's exit from the club is imminent. Shongwe, 28, is just one of 13 players who are either finalising their exits or have already left for other clubs.
Six months after joining the club, Shongwe confirms he's no longer training with the Chilli Boys and that the two parties are close to going their separate ways. "No, not yet. I'm still in discussions with them, because we haven't sorted out the paperwork.
"I don't have my clearance and still have a contract with them. We haven't finalised, but I'm no longer training with them and I'm back in Johannesburg," he said.
Sowetan has seen a list of players who have been let go and most are still looking for new homes.
Thato Mokeke has since joined Cape Town City while Zaphaniah Mbokoma has moved to NFD side Jomo Cosmos. Botswana international Kabelo Seakanyeng has also found a home in the NFD with TS Galaxy.
Thabo Nthethe, Buyani Sali, Zusakhe Sali, Xolani Maholo, Nkosinathi Mthiyane, Thatoyaone Kgamanyane, James Okwuosa, Miguel Timm and Lunathi Mdatyulwa have also been shown the door.
Chippa now have a squad of just over 20 players.
The most prominent are the likes of Daine Klate, Thabo Rakhale, Mark Mayambela and Thamsanqa Sangweni.
There's still no indication if coach Clinton Larsen would bring in some new faces in the January transfer window. Club boss Chippa Mpengesi couldn't be reached for comment.