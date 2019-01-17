Shongwe joins a long list in exodus from Chippa

Chippa midfielder Jabulani Shongwe's exit from the club is imminent. Shongwe, 28, is just one of 13 players who are either finalising their exits or have already left for other clubs.

Six months after joining the club, Shongwe confirms he's no longer training with the Chilli Boys and that the two parties are close to going their separate ways. "No, not yet. I'm still in discussions with them, because we haven't sorted out the paperwork.

"I don't have my clearance and still have a contract with them. We haven't finalised, but I'm no longer training with them and I'm back in Johannesburg," he said.

Sowetan has seen a list of players who have been let go and most are still looking for new homes.