An equaliser three minutes into stoppage time on Friday ensured a share of the spoils for a relieved Highlands Park and another dose of bitter disappointment for the crowd at Maritzburg United’s Harry Gwala Stadium.

Peter Shalulile snatched a dramatic last gasp equaliser to ensure a 1-1 draw between Highlands and their hosts Maritzburg.

It was the second goal of the season for the Namibia international‚ who had been wasteful up until then‚ and the first point of the campaign for either side‚ who both lost on the opening weekend‚ but Highlands coach Owen da Gama said afterwards: “It feels more like six points!”

A helter skelter match tested the early season fitness of both as Highlands bombed forward but Maritzburg produced a steel wall at the back.