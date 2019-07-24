Champion coaches revealed

Kagisho Moleme and Tsietsi Benny Majoro have been announced as the 2019 champion coaches for the annual Carling Black Label Cup between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

These two fans have been given the all-important task of leading the Soweto giants on Saturday.

Majoro, 39, is the official champion coach for Chiefs. He hails from Odendaalsrus near Welkom, Free State, where he worked on a farm for the past 14 years until he left the job recently to become a truck driver. He said he was elated at the incredible opportunity given to him.

"This is unbelievable. It is a great experience and I am willing to relish it for years and years to come," he said.

Majoro will have to outfox 37-year-old Pirates champion coach Moleme.

Hailing from Ladybrand, also in Free State, Moleme describes himself as a humble guy who has a deep love for football. "The Carling Black Label Cup is not a 90-minute thing; it is a life-changer. My life is going to change forever and it will be a blessing," he said.

"I have seen Chiefs dominating for the past two seasons and they took the cup twice in a row.

"So, I decided to stop torturing myself on the sidelines and entered the competition.

"I am very happy now that the announcement has been made and I am going to lead my team on Saturday," he said.