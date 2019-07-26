Justice Chabalala ready to prove his worth against Amakhosi

Fringe Orlando Pirates defender Justice Chabalala aims to use tomorrow's Carling Black Label Cup showdown against traditional foes Kaizer Chiefs to prove his worth to the Buccaneers technical team.

Having arrived at Pirates as a highly-regarded centre-back from Free State Stars in 2016, Chabalala has only made 22 appearances across all tournaments.

Amid struggling to command a regular berth in the first eleven, the lad from Giyani, Limpopo, was loaned out to Chippa United in the 2016/17 term.

Chabalala may not be the club's technical team favourite, but the Bucs faithful have other ideas about the 27-year-old defender.