Chilli Boys not good for Orlando Pirates

Every transfer window is not complete until Orlando Pirates and Chippa United do a deal.

That's the general observation by football fans, but what has not been said is that the players the Buccaneers have signed from the Chilli Boys have always disappointed.

Now Pirates will welcome defender Tebogo Tlolane ahead of the 2019/2020 season, but is he going to be any different?

Since Chippa's first season in the top flight (2012/13), Pirates have signed at least 10 players from them and not one has made an impact for the Soweto side.

Sowetan takes a closer look at Pirates' signings from Chippa over the years.

Mpho Mvelase

In January 2015, the midfielder joined Bucs on a three-year deal.

Mvelase played just three matches for Pirates over a season and a half, before he returned to Chippa. Now 30, he's with Polokwane City.

Nkosinathi Mthiyane

The left-back was signed by Pirates in July 2016 and was loaned out to Golden

Arrows before even playing an official match for Pirates. Mthiyane played just two minutes for Pirates, which was against AmaZulu in the 2017/18 season.

He is now clubless.

James Okwuosa