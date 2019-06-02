Players whose future hang in balance
There are a few unsettled players across the PSL clubs, who would like to break away from their contracts and find new homes. Tiyani wa ka Mabasa picks the top players who are desperate for greener pastures and game time.
Justice Chabalala (Orlando Pirates)
Chabalala, 27, didn't even manage a single minute in the recently completed season and will be desperate to try elsewhere. The centre-back finds himself fighting for a place among a host of other central defenders.
Aubrey Ngoma (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Game time has been hard to come by for the talented winger. Unfortunately, things haven't gone according to plan for him at Chloorkop since his arrival in January 2018. He can take his talent elsewhere.
Siphelele Ntshangase (Kaizer Chiefs)
It's expected that the midfielder will be off-loaded after 18 frustrating months at Naturena. When it appeared he was winning a regular place at the beginning of the 2018/19 season, things fell apart and he found himself struggling to break into the team.
Thabo Matlaba (Orlando Pirates)
For the 31-year-old, the writing is on the wall. With his contract also running out at the end of June, it appears there is no way back into the Bucs team.
He has spent seven years with the club since joining from Free State Stars in 2012.
Matlaba may not be short of options because he's a utility player.
Abdi Banda (Baroka)
The Tanzanian defender is apparently so frustrated at the club that he doesn't get along with the management.
There was a time he wasn't featuring at all because he was allegedly owed some mony. Banda, 24, is looking to play for another team.
Brian Onyango (Maritzburg United)
The Team of Choice would love for the towering Kenyan defender to stay after they retained their PSL status via the promotional play-offs. But if reports are anything to go by, he's been unsettled with constant reports that Pirates and Sundowns are chasing after his signature.
Jeremy Brockie (Mamelodi Sundowns)
The New Zealander was on fire for SuperSport United with over 50 goals in just a couple of seasons but things have really gone cold for him at his new home in Chloorkop. After Sundowns brought in Emiliano Tade from AmaZulu, it signalled the end for Brockie, who is struggling for goals.
Abbubaker Mobara (Orlando Pirates)
Mobara's first season with Pirates was very promising, with 27 matches in all competitions, but he's played just 22 times in the last two seasons, which is not good for the 25-year-old defender-cum-midfielder.
Bidvest Wits has constantly been mentioned as a possible destination.
Mpho Makola (Orlando Pirates)
Since joining the Buccaneers from Free State Stars in 2012, "Bibo" went on to establish himself in the midfield, but things have since changed. This past season, Makola featured in just 13 league matches and is battling to win his place.
Gabadhino Mhango (Bidvest Wits)
The Malawian has for months been linked to Kaizer Chiefs and until recently, it wasn't clear if Wits were going to take their one-year option. It looks like the Clever Boys are keen to retain him but he played just 13 matches across all competitions last season.
Lucky Mohomi (Mamelodi Sundowns)
It's simply not working out for the 28-year-old midfielder. Even the proposed switch to SuperSport United has not worked out and at his age, he would have to think carefully about his next step.