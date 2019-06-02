Players whose future hang in balance

There are a few unsettled players across the PSL clubs, who would like to break away from their contracts and find new homes. Tiyani wa ka Mabasa picks the top players who are desperate for greener pastures and game time.

Justice Chabalala (Orlando Pirates)

Chabalala, 27, didn't even manage a single minute in the recently completed season and will be desperate to try elsewhere. The centre-back finds himself fighting for a place among a host of other central defenders.

Aubrey Ngoma (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Game time has been hard to come by for the talented winger. Unfortunately, things haven't gone according to plan for him at Chloorkop since his arrival in January 2018. He can take his talent elsewhere.

Siphelele Ntshangase (Kaizer Chiefs)

It's expected that the midfielder will be off-loaded after 18 frustrating months at Naturena. When it appeared he was winning a regular place at the beginning of the 2018/19 season, things fell apart and he found himself struggling to break into the team.

Thabo Matlaba (Orlando Pirates)

For the 31-year-old, the writing is on the wall. With his contract also running out at the end of June, it appears there is no way back into the Bucs team.

He has spent seven years with the club since joining from Free State Stars in 2012.

Matlaba may not be short of options because he's a utility player.

Abdi Banda (Baroka)

The Tanzanian defender is apparently so frustrated at the club that he doesn't get along with the management.

There was a time he wasn't featuring at all because he was allegedly owed some mony. Banda, 24, is looking to play for another team.