Thembinkosi Lorch had to turn and make sure he had actually scored‚ such was the stunned silence at Cairo International Stadium following the Orlando Pirates man's 85th-minute winner that saw Bafana Bafana shock hosts Egypt 1-0 in the last-16.

Lorch came into the starting line-up for suspended Themba Zwane on Saturday night for a first start of the tournament‚ and first Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals appearance‚ and added an attacking dimension in a front three with Lebo Mothiba and the on-fire Percy Tau.

An inspired Bafana‚ structured but failing in attack scraping through the group stages‚ finally found a swagger on the ball and forward momentum based on their quick short-passing game that can really trouble North and West Africans.