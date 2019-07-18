Little rest for Wits' Bafana Bafana trio

Bidvest Wits' Bafana Bafana players will not get much rest as they are expected back at training next week.

Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi and Sifiso Hlanti formed a third of the backline for Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The trio will only have a week off after playing in all of Bafana's five games at the tournament, where Bafana made it to the last eight.

Coach Gavin Hunt expects them to report for duty in the coming week.

"The players will be back on Monday, so they will be unavailable for the opening game. They had the week off so they will be back and ready to go," he said.