Frank Lampard named Chelsea head coach

By - Reuters - 04 July 2019 - 10:18
Frank Lampard manager of Derby County celebrates the win after the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Preston North End at Pride Park Stadium on August 25, 2018 in Derby, England.
Chelsea have appointed Frank Lampard as head coach on a three-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Lampard, a former Chelsea player who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League in a 13-year spell at Stamford Bridge, managed Derby County last season and led them to the Championship (second-tier) playoff final.

“I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach,” Lampard said in a statement.

“Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead.”

