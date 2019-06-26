South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan did not mince his words in Egypt‚ saying simply he was "not impressed" with the performance in Bafana Bafana's opening 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations defeat against Ivory Coast on Monday.

South Africa were structured‚ but offered very little in attack in the 37 degrees Celsius heat of their Group D opener at Cairo's Al Salam.

Jordaan countered the notion that Bafana do not quite have the players for this level.

"I was not impressed. Let me just stop at that‚" he said.

"Because it really is for the coaches to pick their team‚ to organise the formations‚ to instruct the players what to do.

"But of course that was not the performance that we expected from Bafana. And I think the players know that we were very unhappy.

"Because‚ you know‚ this team‚ you won't believe it‚ are one of the most feared teams on the continent.

"You speak to the Senegalese. The Senegal coach [Aliou Cissé] told me‚ 'There's nobody on the continent who can play against you. Take you on - passing‚ running'.

"He said‚ 'That's why what we do against Bafana is we stay at the back. You must have between four and six at the back - never less than four'.

"And you must know these defenders are big and strong‚ but slow. We have very quick forwards‚ quick-passing.

"And therefor the opposition must just stay back.

"But what they say is that from the 70th minute on Bafana will start making mistakes‚ giving wrong passes‚ losing passes.