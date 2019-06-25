'Bafana displayed poor performance in Afcon opener,' sport minister Nathi Mthethwa
Sport minister Nathi Mthethwa has lashed Bafana Bafana for their "poor performance" against Ivory Coast at Al-Salam Stadium in their Africa Cup of Nations opener on Monday.
Mthethwa, who was recently appointed to the portfolio by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was speaking to the media at the upmarket Hilton hotel in Cairo.
He was accompanied by SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan, who was said to be not impressed with the performance.
Jordaan left before the media briefing to head to the Bafana camp and relay the minister's message.
"I don't think it would be acceptable and South Africans are justified in criticising this poor performance.
"It was poor and the next match is on Friday with Namibia. In fact, Bafana Bafana are supposed to win all the remaining matches. They are supposed to win playing with Namibia and against Morocco," Mthethwa said.
"Well, yesterday we were defeated by Cote d'Ivoire (and) I think we were not supposed to be defeated. Our national team has all what it takes for it to have won yesterday.
"They were supposed to win and it was a disappointment (to lose), which was not expected. I hear people say it was expected for Bafana, but if you trace the past year they have really pulled up their socks.
"So yesterday they didn't pull as much as they had to and I don't know what's the issue... they were not coherent on the field," he said.
In short, Mthethwa demanded an improved performance.
"I don't see why they would fail (to win the remaining games)."