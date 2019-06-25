'Bafana displayed poor performance in Afcon opener,' sport minister Nathi Mthethwa

Sport minister Nathi Mthethwa has lashed Bafana Bafana for their "poor performance" against Ivory Coast at Al-Salam Stadium in their Africa Cup of Nations opener on Monday.

Mthethwa, who was recently appointed to the portfolio by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was speaking to the media at the upmarket Hilton hotel in Cairo.

He was accompanied by SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan, who was said to be not impressed with the performance.

Jordaan left before the media briefing to head to the Bafana camp and relay the minister's message.

"I don't think it would be acceptable and South Africans are justified in criticising this poor performance.