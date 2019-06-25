Legends Football Association agrees to truce
The SA Masters and Legends Football Association (SAMLFA) at the weekend resolved to postpone its elective conference by three months.
SAMLFA was meant elect a new leadership at the weekend in Johannesburg. The five-year term of the current leadership expired in 2018, but was extended because the organisation was not yet ready to hold a conference.
The organisation held its first electoral congress in 2013 after the merger of the SA Masters Football Association (SAMFA) and SA Legends.
The body's main objectives are to unite ex-footballers and play a role in the development of the game.
Last week, SAMLFA Gauteng came out guns blazing and blasted the current leadership led by Buddha Mathathe for sidelining them.
It now appears that the two parties have smoked the peace pipe and will work together to ensure that a new leadership is elected sometime in September.
"It was decided that the next three months would be used to get our house in order. We listened to each other and everybody got a chance to have their say. Going forward we will stop this thing of talking over each other and rather come together to find each other," SAMLFA Gauteng treasurer Pepe Dire said.
SAMLFA secretary-general David Nyathi reiterated that different provinces should come together to grow the organisation.
Safa legal officer Tebogo Motlanthe said: "Due to a number of compliance issues the conference could not go ahead. As Safa we will assist them and make sure that in three months' time all the requirements are met."