Legends Football Association agrees to truce

The SA Masters and Legends Football Association (SAMLFA) at the weekend resolved to postpone its elective conference by three months.

SAMLFA was meant elect a new leadership at the weekend in Johannesburg. The five-year term of the current leadership expired in 2018, but was extended because the organisation was not yet ready to hold a conference.

The organisation held its first electoral congress in 2013 after the merger of the SA Masters Football Association (SAMFA) and SA Legends.

The body's main objectives are to unite ex-footballers and play a role in the development of the game.

Last week, SAMLFA Gauteng came out guns blazing and blasted the current leadership led by Buddha Mathathe for sidelining them.

It now appears that the two parties have smoked the peace pipe and will work together to ensure that a new leadership is elected sometime in September.