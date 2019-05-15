TS Galaxy unfazed by Kaizer Chiefs' crowd-pulling power

Lower tier upstarts TS Galaxy are seemingly unfazed by the cauldron atmosphere they are set to face in the Nedbank Cup final against traditional crowd-pullers Kaizer Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Coach Dan Malesela said his players have exhibited calm and composure as the countdown continues to a match that was sold out days ago.

“The fortunate thing is that we've always played in a packed stadium in Kameelrivier‚” said Malesela of their 'tiny' home venue in Mpumalanga.

“So it’s not the same situation (as Mabhida)‚ but I think my players are used to the crowds. They are used to a lot of people shouting.”