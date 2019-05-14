Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is considering calling Lars Veldwijk‚ the striker who banged in 24 goals in 36 games for Sparta Rotterdam in the Dutch First Division this past season‚ up to the Cosafa Cup in Durban for a further look.

Baxter had a brief look for a week at Veldwijk when the man-mountain‚ cantering centre-forward was called up for Bafana’s final Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Libya in Tunisia last month.

Veldwijk got a very brief run-on in the 90th minute‚ being introduced for Percy Tau as South Africa were running down the clock leading 2-1‚ where the score remained for Bafana to reach Egypt 2019.

Veldwijk’s goals have helped propel Sparta to runners-up in the Eerste Divisie‚ and the playoffs for promotion to the top-flight Eredivisie.