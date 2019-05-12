'Ex-players must be referees'
Temperamental Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is of the view that retired footballers should consider venturing into refereeing.
While he was reluctant to weigh in on the standard of officiating in the Absa Premiership, Hunt implied roping former players into refereeing wouldn't just aid them to make ends meet after retiring and seeing their football careers waning, but it could also be the catalyst for poor officiating.
"That's why I have always said there's lots and lots of ex-players who complain they don't have jobs, they got no life, why don't they become referees? There's a career there."
"I can't make a comment if it's bad or good [the standard of refereeing]. My biggest thing I've always said with referees, they need a better rapport with the players, they need a better rapport with other games they've managed."
The Students' tactician went on to advocate the usage of video assistant referee (VAR). Hunt's Wits were at the receiving end of some dubious officiating in their 1-1 away stalemate at SuperSport United a fortnight ago.
Whistleman Phelelani Ndaba disallowed Wits' legitimate goal. The decision ended the university outfit's title chase. Ndaba has since been suspended and demoted to officiate in the third tier.
"I'm a big fan of VAR. I think it saves careers and it gets the right decision. So, either way it is going to help. I think all the games are moving [towards the review technology, cricket, rugby], soccer has been the last one to move forward with that type of thing.
"I think the game is so fast and so quick now that you need decisions to be made correctly. All over the world, the game is fast."