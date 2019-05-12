'Ex-players must be referees'

Temperamental Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is of the view that retired footballers should consider venturing into refereeing.

While he was reluctant to weigh in on the standard of officiating in the Absa Premiership, Hunt implied roping former players into refereeing wouldn't just aid them to make ends meet after retiring and seeing their football careers waning, but it could also be the catalyst for poor officiating.

"That's why I have always said there's lots and lots of ex-players who complain they don't have jobs, they got no life, why don't they become referees? There's a career there."

"I can't make a comment if it's bad or good [the standard of refereeing]. My biggest thing I've always said with referees, they need a better rapport with the players, they need a better rapport with other games they've managed."