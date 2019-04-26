ANC welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to fire Jiba and Mrwebi

The ANC has welcomed a decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.

Ramaphosa's decision follows a recommendation by retired Constitutional Court judge Yvonne Mokgoro after an inquiry into whether they were fit to hold office.

The ANC lauded Ramaphosa for his "decisiveness" and said his actions reflected the party's commitment to renew South Africa and its institutions.

"The ANC-led government has established various commissions, like the Mokgoro one, even though it may damage the reputations of individuals associated with the ANC," party spokesperson Dakota Legoete said in a statement.

"It may not be an easy path, but the ANC has chosen to put the country, the people and their needs first."