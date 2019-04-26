Pitso Mosimane hopes to break duck in Wydad

Mamelodi Sundowns have proved over the past few years to the rest of Africa that they are no pushovers in the CAF Champions League

Besides the fact that they were champions in 2016, the Brazilians have humiliated several teams along the way, notably Egyptian opposition.

Pitso Mosimane's charges were too good for Al Ahly in this year's quarterfinals with a 5-1 aggregate win.

They also beat Zamalek 3-1 on aggregate in the decider three years ago and continue to rip the opposition apart, especially in their own backyard in Pretoria.

But the battle continues, and it's in Morocco where they've found the going tough.

Sundowns have met Wydad Casablanca, the 2017 champions, six times since their first clash in 2017.