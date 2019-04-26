Sidelining Darren Keet could harm Wits

Benching experienced goalkeeper Darren Keet because he's refusing to sign a new deal could prove detrimental to Bidvest Wits' title dream.

Having already missed the club's last three league matches, Keet is again likely to remain on the bench when title-chasing Wits face SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (6pm).

Prodigy Ricardo Goss, 25, has been starting amid the stand-off between the club and Keet. Wits coach Gavin Hunt didn't beat about the bush, confirming Keet is being frozen out because he hasn't penned a new deal with the university club.

"The situation is that Darren hasn't signed a new contract. His people and our people are talking, and they haven't come to an agreement. I've been told to do what's best for the football club in the long term," Hunt said after their 3-1 home victory over Black Leopards on Wednesday.