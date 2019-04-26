Soccer

Sidelining Darren Keet could harm Wits

By Sihle Ndebele - 26 April 2019 - 11:37
Darren Keet of Bidvest Wits./Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images
Benching experienced goalkeeper Darren Keet because he's refusing to sign a new deal could prove detrimental to Bidvest Wits' title dream.

Having already missed the club's last three league matches, Keet is again likely to remain on the bench when title-chasing Wits face SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (6pm).

Prodigy Ricardo Goss, 25, has been starting amid the stand-off between the club and Keet. Wits coach Gavin Hunt didn't beat about the bush, confirming Keet is being frozen out because he hasn't penned a new deal with the university club.

"The situation is that Darren hasn't signed a new contract. His people and our people are talking, and they haven't come to an agreement. I've been told to do what's best for the football club in the long term," Hunt said after their 3-1 home victory over Black Leopards on Wednesday.

In such a crucial stage of the season it goes without saying that Wits need Keet's experience. In the three matches he has played, Goss, the former Golden Arrows third-choice keeper, has kept just one clean sheet, conceding two goals.

Wits are third on the log on 47 points after 27 games. The Students still have a realistic chance to catch up with leaders Orlando Pirates in the final stretch. "We are still fighting, mathematically anything can happen. We have to keep going, we have three games left," noted Hunt.

After SuperSport, Wits will host Baroka at Bidvest Stadium on May 4. In the last game of the season, seven days after playing Arrows, they travel to Durban to face an unpredictable Golden Arrows side.

