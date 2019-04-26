Jomo Cosmos could kiss NFD goodbye

Either Jomo Cosmos, Ubuntu Cape Town or Real Kings are more likely to be the second National First Division (NFD) club to be relegated this season after Witbank Spurs.

As unimaginable as it is, Cosmos have hit a new low in the NFD and could suffer the similar fate as Moroka Swallows. Ezenkosi are 14th on the table on 30 points, one ahead of 15th-placed Kings.

In their penultimate fixture, Cosmos face PSL promotion-chasing Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at home on Sunday. What casts doubts on Cosmos' chances of winning this match is that the Venda-based club are on form, having won all their last five games.

Tshakhuma are fourth on the log on 47 points, one adrift of the playoffs zone. It won't be easy for Cosmos. Tshakhuma, meanwhile, risk losing some points after they were charged by the Premier Soccer League for contravening the NSL Handbook Rules during their fixture against TS Sporting on Saturday at Thohoyandou Stadium.