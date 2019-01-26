SuperSport United will be looking to improve on their recent terrible record against Cape Town City when they meet in the Nedbank Cup first round tie at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.

United have suffered double defeats in the league against City and lost to the Citizens in the cup final of the MTN 8 early in the season‚ making their trip to Cape Town a tricky one.

Dean Furman‚ the captain and midfield stalwart of SuperSport who recently returned from injury alongside striker Bradley Grobler‚ said they will be looking to improve on their recent record against Benni McCarthy’s side‚ who have been in good form at home and away recently.

SuperSport lost 2-0 in their first round league match away against City and again went down 1-0 at home in January in the second round. A 0-0 draw in the MTN cup final ended in a 4-1 penalty shootout win for City in Durban in September.

Despite all of this‚ Furman believes United are capable of turning the tables against one of the most on-form sides in the PSL on Saturday night.

“The game is a huge one for us because they beat us in the MTN8 final and in the recent league game‚” said Furman who was on the sidelines for five months with injury before returning in the club’s 2-1 league win against Bloemfontein Celtic last weekend.

“City probably didn’t deserve a point and I was watching from the side. That one [defeat] probably hurt the most and I went down to the lads in the dressing afterwards and I could feel their pain.