Benni McCarthy says there will be no secrets when his Cape Town City host SuperSport United in their Nedbank Cup last-32 clash on Saturday‚ a fourth meeting of the season between the two sides.

City won both league encounters‚ including a 1-0 away success earlier this month‚ while they also defeated Matsatsantsa on penalties in the final of the MTN8 in September.

Mccarthy admitted that with the return of Dean Furman and Bradley Grobler from injury it will be a different SuperSport to the one they faced in the league a few weeks ago‚ but has a plan to counter their threat.

“Last season it was [Bidvest] Wits that we met four times in a season‚ this year it’s SuperSport‚” McCarthy said.

“But we take what we get and try to prepare well and go out there and do what we are suppose do‚ which is to give 150 percent.

“The best team will advance‚ but I’m sure if my team gives 150 percent it will be pretty tough [for SuperSport]. I have full confidence in my team.”