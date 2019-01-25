City hold the upper hand over SuperSport

Being the first cup he lifted as SuperSport United captain in 2016 before defending it the following year, the Nedbank Cup holds a special place in Dean Furman's heart.

For Furman and his teammates to start thinking about winning their third local equivalent of the FA Cup, they must first beat Cape Town City in the tournament's first round at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow (8.15pm).

Heading into the showdown, these teams have already met three times this season, with coach Benni McCarthy's City winning all three contests.

"Yes. the Nedbank Cup is special to me because it was my first trophy that I lifted on SA soil and as SuperSport captain.

"But I am not focusing on the past, my concentration is [on] City," Furman told Sowetan yesterday.