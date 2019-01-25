Epic MDC clash 'like a cup'

Bloemfontein Celtic MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) coach Abram "Wire" Nteo feels their top-of-the-table clash against Cape Town City carries the same weight as a cup.

Ahead of tomorrow's encounter at Dr Molemela Stadium (10am), City and Celtic are tied on 26 points, with the Capetonians on the summit of the Diski table by virtue of a superior goal difference.

"I don't think this game will decide the title because there still two more games to play after Saturday [tomorrow]. But the magnitude of this one is that of a cup final," Nteo told Sowetan yesterday.

"Playing at home gives us the edge but the biggest mistake we can make is to think that City will respect us. The boys are self-motivated, because they know beating City would mean they are closer to the title."