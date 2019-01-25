Epic MDC clash 'like a cup'
Bloemfontein Celtic MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) coach Abram "Wire" Nteo feels their top-of-the-table clash against Cape Town City carries the same weight as a cup.
Ahead of tomorrow's encounter at Dr Molemela Stadium (10am), City and Celtic are tied on 26 points, with the Capetonians on the summit of the Diski table by virtue of a superior goal difference.
"I don't think this game will decide the title because there still two more games to play after Saturday [tomorrow]. But the magnitude of this one is that of a cup final," Nteo told Sowetan yesterday.
"Playing at home gives us the edge but the biggest mistake we can make is to think that City will respect us. The boys are self-motivated, because they know beating City would mean they are closer to the title."
Nteo, a speedy right-winger in his heyday for Phunya Sele Sele, wants the club to win the MDC to "bring the supporters together".
It's no secret that Celtic fans have been unimpressed with the club's state of affairs since the management put the club on sale.
"Winning the MDC title would be a huge gift to our fans. We aim to go all out to win it and bring the supporters together. We are not only doing it for ourselves, but we also think about the fans," said Nteo.
The 41-year-old is assisted by another former Celtic player in Ditheko Mototo, a defender in his prime.
MDC fixtures
Tomorrow: Maritzburg v SuperSport, Harry Gwala Stadium (10am); AmaZulu v Chippa, King Zwelithini Stadium (10am); Celtic v CPT City, Dr Molemela Stadium (10am); Chiefs v PLK City, Dobsonville Stadium (12pm).
Sunday: Wits v Baroka, Bidvest Stadium (10am); Leopards v Arrows, Thohoyandou Stadium (10am); Highlands v Pirates, Makhulong Stadium (12pm); Sundowns v FS Stars, TUT Stadium (12pm).