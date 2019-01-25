Former Bafana Bafana coach Jomo Sono says current coach Stuart Baxter must find a “busy” striker to replace Tokelo Rantie‚ who is back in the wilderness after Cape Town City released him from his contract without kicking a ball last month.

Rantie last featured for Bafana about two years ago when they lost 2-1 to Cape Verde in a 2018 World Cup qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on September 17 where Andile Jali scored South Africa’s only goal.

Asked to comment on Bafana’s recent struggles‚ Sono‚ who coached South Africa at the 2002 World Cup in Korea/Japan where they failed to get out of the group stages‚ said the national team miss a player like Rantie whose quality used to benefit Percy Tau.

“It is a bit difficult now for them with him [Rantie] not being there‚ but the coach has the experience and he will replace him with someone‚” Sono said.