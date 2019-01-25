Mosimane wants Nedbank‚ and won't rest players against Chippa

Changing the team’s starting lineup because of the number of competitions your club is participating in is never good for any side when it comes to keeping the momentum and results.

That was a caution Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane sounded when asked whether he would consider tinkering with his regular starting XI when the Brazilians visit Chippa United in the first round of the Nedbank Cup at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

“We’ll refresh the team and we change where we think we can and try as much as possible to keep the momentum‚” Mosimane said.

Without mentioning any team by name but obviously taking a pot shot at Orlando Pirates‚ Mosimane said it was always a risk to make drastic changes to your regular starting lineup.