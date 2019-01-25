Prof Phakeng’s hot digital klap shuts DA’s Bozzoli’s trap

Giving as good as she gets

Vera is not one to freely dish Charmza of the Week awards to anyone. But University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng deserves one for the hot digital klapshe gave to DA MP Belinda Bozzoli.

Bozzoli had taken to Twitter to allege that state funds were being abused by SA delegates who had taken their spouses along to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

She singled out UCT as the only varsity on the list of delegates and asked "what is in it for them" considering the travelling costs.

But the good Prof wasn't about to let Bozzoli's comments go unchallenged.

"Dear Prof Bozzoli

I am here @Davos on invitation as a specialist participating in two panels on the future of higher education. No private jet & I fly economy. I also visited our partner universities here. My hubby paid for himself. Thanks for asking."

Red-faced, Bozzoli than tried to sound conciliatory without actually apologising: "Thanks for your response. It did seem an anomaly. This helps. Hope you have a productive time."

But Phakeng was not having it:

"Dear Prof Bozzoli, An apology would have been more appropriate but I understand you can't. Did you know that the previous UCT VC attended WEF annually & he was never invited to present? It's my first & am invited to present, so perhaps a "congrats Kgethi" would be more civil. Thanx."

Now that's how to shut down privileged arrogance, you go Prof!

Arrogance of apartheid

Speaking of arrogance, the last apartheid president emerged from obscurity this week and dared to lecture the rest of us about our country no longer being a nonracial society.

"We're observing a disturbing escalation of aggressive racial rhetoric punctuated by ugly incidents, such as the recent victimisation of a young teacher in

Schweizer-Reneke."