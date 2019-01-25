DA taking my good name in vain, says furious Patricia de Lille

Patricia de Lille, the leader of the Good party, says she will complain to the electoral commission that the DA is using her name in its attempts to win votes.

De Lille, who left the DA when she stepped down as mayor of Cape Town at the end of October 2018, said she was in Mitchells Plain on Friday encouraging voters to register this weekend when she heard that the DA was taking her name in vain.

"I was shocked to hear from a number of households that the DA is telling voters that I am still a member of the DA," said De Lille.

"The residents were confused and shocked when I arrived today and asked them to support Good. I had to explain to them that they had been lied to. The DA's conduct in using my name, and lying to residents, is disgusting and dishonest."