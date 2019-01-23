SuperSport United are in talks with Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns to sign midfielder Lucky Mohomi on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Mohomi‚ who joined the Brazilians in 2016 from Free State Stars‚ has struggled to break into the Sundowns starting eleven with coach Pitso Mosimane preferring Hlompho Kekana‚ Tiyani Mabunda‚ Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane.

Mohomi is yet to feature in the Absa Premiership this season but has made one appearance in the 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City in the MTN8 semi-final‚ first-leg.

A move to SuperSport may benefit his career.