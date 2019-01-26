South Africa

Catwalk jogger's 'mugger' arrested on Cape Town beach

By Staff Reporter - 26 January 2019 - 12:59
The Muizenberg end of the coastal 'catwalk' to St James on January 26 2019.
Image: City of Cape Town

A suspected mugger was arrested on St James beach in Cape Town on Saturday shortly after a jogger was robbed at knifepoint on the nearby "catwalk" to Muizenberg.

City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesman Wayne Dyason said law enforcement officers patrolling the path at 6.30am were alerted to the knifepoint robbery by the jogger, whose cellphone was stolen.

"The officers immediately started a search for the suspect and he was apprehended shortly thereafter at St James beach," said Dyason.

"The victim positively identified the 35-year-old suspect from Lavender Hill. He was arrested and taken to Muizenberg SAPS where it was discovered he was out on bail for other criminal acts he had allegedly committed."

Dyason commended the mugging victim for "his courage in taking a stand against crime" by pressing charges against his attacker.

"So often officers catch these robbers but the victims refuse to press charges. This gives them a chance to continue their criminal acts," he said. 

Source: TMG Digital 

