Catwalk jogger's 'mugger' arrested on Cape Town beach

A suspected mugger was arrested on St James beach in Cape Town on Saturday shortly after a jogger was robbed at knifepoint on the nearby "catwalk" to Muizenberg.

City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesman Wayne Dyason said law enforcement officers patrolling the path at 6.30am were alerted to the knifepoint robbery by the jogger, whose cellphone was stolen.

"The officers immediately started a search for the suspect and he was apprehended shortly thereafter at St James beach," said Dyason.