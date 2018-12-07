Soccer

Banyana’s academic standards are as high as their football skills

By Marc Strydom - 07 December 2018 - 09:39
Banyana Banyana star winger Thembi Kgatlana leads a celebration with her teammates after scoring the opening goal in a 2-0 semifinal win over Mali at Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana on November 27 2018. SA will meet Nigeria in the African Women's Championship final on Saturday December 1 2018.
Banyana Banyana star winger Thembi Kgatlana leads a celebration with her teammates after scoring the opening goal in a 2-0 semifinal win over Mali at Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana on November 27 2018. SA will meet Nigeria in the African Women's Championship final on Saturday December 1 2018.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana are not just clever on the field‚ they are also highly qualified academically off it‚ with almost all their players either possessing diplomas or degrees‚ or in the process of earning them.

The national women’s team again put their underachieving men’s counterparts in the shade qualifying for next year’s World Cup as brave losing finalists on penalties in the weekend’s Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) against 10-time victors Nigeria.

Banyana – many of whom have studied on bursaries in the US – would surely also make the men’s side blush for the impressive list of academic qualifications behind their names too.

From a squad list of 32 players who took part in a pre-Awcon training camp at the Pretoria University High Performance Centre only two do not have a degree or a diploma‚ or are not currently studying towards one.

One of those is captain Janine van Wyk‚ who at 31 has her Caf B-licence coaching qualification.

Twelve of the players have degrees and five diplomas. A further 10 are studying degrees and three diplomas.

One player‚ Rhoda Mulaudzi‚ the Canberra United forward‚ has a diploma in sports management and bachelor of technology degree in business management‚ both from Vaal University of Technology.

Simphiwe Dludlu‚ who like Mulaudzi‚ was at the pre-Awcon camp but missed the tournament‚ has a bachelor in sports science and her Caf A and B coaching licences‚ and Uefa B licence.

Among stars of the Awcon‚ winger Refiloe Jane has a BTech in sports management from Tshwane University of Technology‚ where she is studying her masters in marketing.

Midfielder Leandra Smeda has a BTech in food technology and is studying a post-grad diploma in sport development.

Awcon top scorer and player of the tournament Thembi Kgatlana is studying a degree in tourism at the University of the Western Cape.

Goalkeeper Kaylin Swart has a business degree in sports management from Menlo College‚ US; and forward Jermaine Seoposenwe a bachelor of science in business administration from Samford University‚ US.

READ MORE:

Modise to highlight Banyana's plight

She has been calling for fair pay
Sport
2 days ago

Jordaan's crying call to corporate SA

Women's sport continues to play second fiddle
Sport
1 day ago

International clothing brand to dress Banyana and Bafana

The SA Football Association announced a new clothing sponsorship partnership with international clothing brand D'S Damat at a ceremony held at Safa ...
Sport
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jason Rohde grimaces as he’s cuffed and led away after murder judgment handed ...
Power FM's Chairmans' interview | Part 2
X