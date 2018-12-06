TUT live up to their favourite tag

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Ladies lived up to their favourites tag when they dispatched Thunderbirds from the Eastern Cape 2-0 in their opening Sasol League National Championships at Galeshewe Stadium in Northern Cape yesterday.

While they dictated terms in the first half, TUT couldn't find the back of the net.

The Tshwane side had to rely on Banyana Banyana midfield maestro Busisiwe Ndimeni for a breakthrough goal.

She came off the bench midway through the second half to net the game's first goal, before playing a huge role in their second goal, which was scored by Elizabeth Mashilo, seven minutes before the final whistle.

The "Red Machine", as TUT are affectionately known, earned the label of being favourites after clinching the Varsity Football title in September.

However, it's their first ever involvement in the Sasol League National Championships.

For her stellar display off the bench, Ndimeni was voted the Diski Queen (best player of the match).